Sportske vijesti iz Hrvatske, 3.7.2023.
epa10721065 Discus athlete Sandra Perkovic attends a press conference ahead of the Diamond League Gala in Stockholm, Sweden, 01 July 2023. The Diamond League Stockholm meeting will take place on 02 July. EPA/Caisa Rasmussen SWEDEN OUT Credit: Caisa Rasmussen/EPA
Hrvatski reprezentativni veznjak Marcelo Brozović u Al Nassru za 30 milijuna eura po sezoni, hrvatski reprezentativci Luka Modrić i Dejan Lovren optuženi da su na sudu davali lažne iskaze, najuspješnije Europske igre za hrvatske sportašice i sportaše.
