Spoznaje jedne Španjolke nakon 500 dana provedenih u špilji u sklopu izolacijskog eksperimenta

epa10571964 Spanish elite athlete, mountaineer and climber Beatriz Flamini (R) gets help and applauses by members of the Group of Speleological Activities of Motril, as she leaves a cave where she remained isolated for 500 days at 70 meters depth, in the coastal town of Motril, Granada, Spain, 14 April 2023. Flanini broke the world record for cave staying as part of a scientific experiment whitin 'Timecave project'. The event became known recently from 'Marca' newspaper due to security reasons. The project is being overseen by several teams of researchers who will accurately study the effects of isolation on Flamini's body and brain, including cognitive functions. EPA/Alba Feixas Source: EFE / Alba Feixas/EPA