Što je referendum i kako funkcionira?

When the Constitution of Australia came into force on 1 January 1901, celebrations included lighting up the Sydney post-office. Drawing by C H Hunt reproduced in The Illustrated London News, 16th February 1901

The inauguration of the Australian Commonwealth. When the Constitution of Australia came into force, on 1st January 1901, the colonies collectively became states of the Commonwealth of Australia. Celebrations included Sydney post-office illuminated with the lettering 'Welcome to Our Governor General, God Save the Queen'. Drawing by C H Hunt reproduced in The Illustrated London News, 16th February 1901 page 225 1901 | AAP/MARY EVANS/The Illustrated London News NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: Illustrated London News Ltd/Mar/MARY EVANS

Premijer Anthony Albanese je objavio tekst obećanog referenduma o uspostavi savjetodavnog tijela australskih starosjedilaca u parlamentu. Bit će to prvi australski referendum od 1999. godine. Postavlja se pitanje što je referendum, te kako se provodi u Australiji?

