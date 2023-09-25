Stručnjaci upozoravaju: Broj smrtnih slučajeva utapanjem raste

Daily Life In Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: A person runs on the sand as the waves break at Bondi Beach early in the morning as the sun rises on February 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Bondi Beach is the most popular beach in Australia with just about 1 kilometer of ocean access, and has recorded waves of up to 4 meters according to reports. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Nova istraživanja upozoravaju na povećani rizik od utapanja tijekom državnih praznika. U zadnjih godinu dana 281 osoba izgubila je život, što je potaknulo stručnjake da pokušaju povećati svijest o ovom problemu.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Program radija SBS na hrvatskom jeziku

Program emitiran 28. rujna 2023. u 11 sati

Vijesti radija SBS

Vijesti, 28.9.2023.

Marko Livaja

Sportske vijesti iz Hrvatske, 28.9.2023.

Zagreb Croatia Hrvatska SBS Hrvatski

Ukratko iz Hrvatske, 28.9.2023.