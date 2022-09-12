'Helping them feel at home': SBS scoops Premier's award for media package assisting arrivals from Afghanistan

The 'Life in Australia' package won the category of Publication of the Year at the annual awards announced in Sydney on September 8.





Finalists in the same category were a combined nomination from SBS Ukraine and SBS Russian encompassing their coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.





The SBS Dari and SBS Pashto series was produced in response to the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and the sudden humanitarian intake from the country into Australia in the aftermath.





In the wake of the crisis, the Australian government announced 31,500 places for Afghan nationals in the Humanitarian and Family Visa programs.





SBS Program Manager Andrew Bolton, who helped devise and orchestrate the roll-out of the series over 12 weeks, congratulated the many SBS staff members involved in the production.



This was a very timely, multi-platform series designed to meet the needs of our audiences, to help them ‘feel at home’ in Australia while promoting social cohesion and unity during challenging times.

Mr Bolton said more than 10,000 people had accessed the series.





SBS Dari producer, Mujeeb Muneeb, accepted the award from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on behalf of SBS at the gala event.





Podcast host Mr Muneeb, who arrived in Australia from Afghanistan in 2012, says he used his own experiences of what he wished he had access to in terms of providing relevant settling-in information.



Mr Bolton said: "I am so proud of the team effort that went into the series, and we are all delighted at the recognition from the Premier and Multicultural NSW but most of all that we were able to provide practical settlement information to all the new migrants from Afghanistan to help them feel at home in Australia."





The series addressed a different theme of a migrant’s settlement journey to and once in Australia and covered topics such as how to open a bank account and apply for a tax file number to consumer rights and avoiding falling victim to online fraud.



Episodes in SBS Dari and SBS Pashto also tackled how to rent a property and rights as a tenant to purchasing property and accessing public housing.





With a focus on immediate and practical steps to living in Australia, episodes addressed where to go for free English classes and information on how to convert qualifications.





"Unemployment support and migrant workers’ rights were explained along with how to prepare and get ready for a job interview," Mr Bolton said.





"How to access childcare and tips on how to settle your child into school along with information on children’s rights in Australia were also discussed.





"Everything tax, from doing tax returns to accessing Family Tax benefits as well as important information on how to send money overseas were covered."



The series also addressed the process of buying a car in Australia, road rules and what to look out for in the second-hand car market.





Freedom of religion and secularism along with the understanding of the Australian political system, domestic violence awareness, elder abuse, beach safety, bushfire prevention and visa options were covered.





"The series also examined Australia’s history of First Nations People as well as the history of Afghans in Australia and stories of the Afghan cameleers in shaping Australia," Mr Bolton said.





To help promote the series, marketing materials in the form of postcards and flyers were distributed to sector stakeholder organisations nationally making their way to caseworkers working directly with the cohort of arrivals.



