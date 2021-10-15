Life in Australia
podcast
‘Life in Australia’ is a series of stories to help Afghans settle well and ‘feel at home’ in Australia. It covers everything you need to know from getting a job, renting a house, opening a bank account, getting your children into school, explaining Australia’s political system, how to send money home and even how to buy a car and drive on Australia’s roads.
Episodes
Life in Australia: Australia’s First People and Afghan Cameleers
24/12/202111:55
Life in Australia: Everything you need to know about immigration and visas for Australia
17/12/202112:31
Life in Australia: Summer safety and holidays in Australia
10/12/202114:28
Life in Australia: Human rights in Australia
04/12/202112:10
Life in Australia: Political system and freedom of religion
26/11/202112:41
Life in Australia: How to buy a car
19/11/202114:17
'زندگی در آسترالیا': چگونه میتوانید موتر خریداری کنید؟
19/11/202114:17
Life in Australia: Tax and sending money abroad
12/11/202113:16
Life in Australia: Settling your children into Australia
05/11/202114:13
Life in Australia: Employment
29/10/202114:38
Life in Australia: Getting job ready
22/10/202112:15
Life in Australia: Housing
15/10/202114:28
Share