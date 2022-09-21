'A crisis not seen in a generation' - the UN tackles major issues

Dinka The UN Assembly
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an event called "SDG Moment" at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The event is meant to highlight the urgency and importance of the United Nations' sustainable development goals. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Source: AP / Seth Wenig/AP
Published 21 September 2022 at 1:00pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Ajak Deng Chiengkou
Source: SBS
Akutë UN acennë bɛ̈nyde kɔc ke pinynom cɔɔl cë man adɛ̈ keke bë nɔŋ athɛɛk në akeer wääcic ke kɔc ku bë ya ciɛ̈n yaaŋ ye rɔt looi. Atɔ̈ ke cë cööt ëya në biääk ë kɔc ye jam yeke yɔŋ.
