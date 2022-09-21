SBS Dinka

'A crisis not seen in a generation' - the UN tackles major issues

SBS Dinka

UN General Assembly SDG

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an event called "SDG Moment" at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The event is meant to highlight the urgency and importance of the United Nations' sustainable development goals. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Source: AP / Seth Wenig/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2022 at 1:00pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Ajak Deng Chiengkou
Source: SBS

Akutë UN acennë bɛ̈nyde kɔc ke pinynom cɔɔl cë man adɛ̈ keke bë nɔŋ athɛɛk në akeer wääcic ke kɔc ku bë ya ciɛ̈n yaaŋ ye rɔt looi. Atɔ̈ ke cë cööt ëya në biääk ë kɔc ye jam yeke yɔŋ.

Published 21 September 2022 at 1:00pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Ajak Deng Chiengkou
Source: SBS
Dinka The UN Assembly
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rin Tueny.JPG

Kɔc ke Aräämwëër acë Rin Tueny Mabör lɛc nom në dɔ̈ɔ̈r cë bɛ̈i baai

SBS Dinka Radio Podcast

SBS Dinka News Live Podcast 20/09/2022

Augustino Akuar Dut in SBS Radio studio in Sydney

NSW scrapped mask mandates

The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster

Kɔc juïc ake kɔ̈ɔ̈th mac keke kɔɔr bïk guɔ̈p ë Queen lɔ tïŋ në UK