Abiel Chol: 'The difficulties I am experiencing are preventing me from expressing my talent'
Abiel Chol Kau and Gau Bol Gau
Published 27 September 2022 at 9:39pm
By Ajak Deng Chiengkou
Source: SBS
Abiel Chol Kau is a veteran who is blessed with abilities he cannot use owing to his lack of opportunities. Abiel speaks only Dinka, but his songs are poems full of important clues about the South Sudanese people's suffering. He poetically conveyed their feelings uniquely, describing such songs about events in South Sudan are fascinating. Today, Abiel Chol Kau granted an exclusive interview for us in Warrab State.
