Hackers claiming Optus breach say they don't want ransom and have deleted stolen data.

A supplied image obtained Thursday, December 5, 2019 of incoming Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin. Former Commonwealth Bank executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has been named the next chief executive of Optus, with the appointment taking effect next year. (AAP Image/Supplied by Optus) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: AAP.
Published 28 September 2022 at 2:28pm
By Ajak Deng Chiengkou, Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS
Ruëny ke Yintanɛt atɔ̈ keke cë lëk kuɔ̈tic ëë kɔc jɔt të nɔŋ akutë OPTUS man tɔ̈ ke ye akutë telepune ku jɔl ya kɔ̈k ye keek luɔi. Në ye mɛn keke rɔt nyuɔɔth cë man adɛ̈ ke Medicare cennë ruëny kuɔ̈i luɔɔi laar thïn ëë ya. Kɔc tɔ̈ rinken ke kenë OPTUS aye keek thïïc cë man adɛ̈ ke raan bë daai në biäk ëkë lëu bë rɔt waar në kake yic. Aye luel ya tiɛ̈të nyin ku du rɔt cɔk kuëlë.
