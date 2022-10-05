SBS Dinka

I was chatting with Benson when he revealed the information about Anthony Makuach

SBS Dinka

Anthony Makuach Makuach.jpg

Published 5 October 2022 at 4:30pm
Source: SBS

Abraham Ngor Achiek is a humanitarian worker in Ruweng or Jamjang, but his conversation with his co-worker Benson Mwasi led to the discovery of Anthony Makuac Makuac. Benson is a Kenyan who rescued Anthony more than 20 years ago but never shared the story with anyone until now with Ngor Achiek. For years, Benson has been looking for ways to connect Makuac to his family, but they were unsure who to talk to. Listen to Abraham Ngor how who narrates the conversation that led to the discovery of Makuac after 27 years.

