People in NSW are urged to be on the lookout for floods, particularly those who live on low ground
Augustino Akuar Dut in SBS Radio studio in Sydney Source: Supplied
Published 17 September 2022 at 4:43pm
By Ajak Deng Chiengkou
Source: SBS
Akuar reported the latest warning to NSW residents on low-lying land to be aware of flash flooding and take appropriate precautions. Stay informed about weather and river conditions, and don't enter swollen rivers or streams; if stranded by floodwaters, seek higher ground immediately. Do not walk through floodwaters.
Published 17 September 2022 at 4:43pm
By Ajak Deng Chiengkou
Source: SBS
Share