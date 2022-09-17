SBS Dinka

People in NSW are urged to be on the lookout for floods, particularly those who live on low ground

Augustino Akuar Dut in SBS Radio studio in Sydney

Augustino Akuar Dut in SBS Radio studio in Sydney

Published 17 September 2022 at 4:43pm
By Ajak Deng Chiengkou
Akuar reported the latest warning to NSW residents on low-lying land to be aware of flash flooding and take appropriate precautions. Stay informed about weather and river conditions, and don't enter swollen rivers or streams; if stranded by floodwaters, seek higher ground immediately. Do not walk through floodwaters.

