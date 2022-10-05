‘We are in the embassy with no food, and some of our students have gone missing’
South Sudanese students inside the South Sudanese Embassy Office in Egypt
Published 5 October 2022 at 5:03pm
By Ajak Deng Chiengkou
Source: SBS
South Sudanese students in Egypt have occupied the South Sudanese Embassy. Most of them who went to Egypt on Government Scholarships said the Universities asked them to pay fees they were not ready for. They have demanded that the department of higher education in South Sudan respond to their condition. However, nothing has been done so far, according to the head of a student who spoke to SBS Dinka in this exclusive interview.
