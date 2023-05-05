The NOS broadcast the National Remembrance Day live on television. This broadcast can be watched below.
May 4: National Remembrance Day
On 4 May, at 8 p.m., there was two minutes of silence in the Netherlands. During the National Remembrance on Dam Square in Amsterdam, the victims of the Second World War and the war situations and peacekeeping missions that followed were commemorated.
Credit: NOS / NPO 2
Published 5 May 2023 6:35pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
