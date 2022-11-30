Sports journalist Jaap de Groot honored at World Cup

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Jaap de Groot is presented with a world cup replica trophy, in recognition of their achievement of covering 8 or more FIFA World Cups, by FIFA Legend Ronaldo during an AIPS / FIFA Journalist on the Podium ceremony at the Main Media Centre on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Brendan Moran/FIFA) Credit: Brendan Moran/FIFA