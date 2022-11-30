Sports journalist Jaap de Groot honored at World Cup
Jaap de Groot has been involved in sports journalism for many years. In recognition of his achievement of covering 12 FIFA World Cup, he received an award presented by Brazilian former footbal legend Ronaldo.
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Jaap de Groot is presented with a world cup replica trophy, in recognition of their achievement of covering 8 or more FIFA World Cups, by FIFA Legend Ronaldo during an AIPS / FIFA Journalist on the Podium ceremony at the Main Media Centre on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Brendan Moran/FIFA) Credit: Brendan Moran/FIFA
Published 30 November 2022 at 11:55am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
