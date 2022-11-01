SBS Dutch

'400 years the Leeuwin: name of the skipper revealed'

Cape Leeuwin - Western Australia

Cape Leeuwin - Western Australia

Published 1 November 2022 at 5:36pm, updated 1 November 2022 at 5:41pm
By Paulien Roessink
Available in other languages

This year marks 400 years since the Dutch VOC ship De Leeuwin (Lioness) mapped the southwest coast of Western Australia. Dr. Nonja Peters recently discovered the name of the skipper of the Leeuwin and she revealed that name during the 400th anniversary celebrations in Augusta (WA), last Sunday.

