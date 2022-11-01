'400 years the Leeuwin: name of the skipper revealed'

Cape Leeuwin - Western Australia Source: SBS / SBS Sinhala radio
Published 1 November 2022 at 5:36pm, updated 1 November 2022 at 5:41pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This year marks 400 years since the Dutch VOC ship De Leeuwin (Lioness) mapped the southwest coast of Western Australia. Dr. Nonja Peters recently discovered the name of the skipper of the Leeuwin and she revealed that name during the 400th anniversary celebrations in Augusta (WA), last Sunday.
Published 1 November 2022 at 5:36pm, updated 1 November 2022 at 5:41pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share