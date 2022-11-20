'75 years of Bonegilla, the place where it all started for 60,000 Dutch migrants'

For the 75th anniversary, there will be a special program in Bonegilla from November 21 to 28.
Immigration Centre at Bonegilla, and some migrants. circa 1940 Credit: National Library of Australia
Published 21 November 2022 at 8:50am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For an estimated 60,000 Dutch migrants, their Australian adventure began in the Bonegilla migrant camp. Professor Dr. Bruce Pennay is affiliated with Charles Sturt University and knows a lot about post-war immigration. He says that, thanks to protests by the Dutch and Italians, the living conditions and food in the camp improved.
Published 21 November 2022 at 8:50am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share