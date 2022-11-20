SBS Dutch

'75 years of Bonegilla, the place where it all started for 60,000 Dutch migrants'

SBS Dutch

Immigration Centre at Bonegilla, and some migrants. circa 1940

Immigration Centre at Bonegilla, and some migrants. circa 1940 Credit: National Library of Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2022 at 8:50am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For an estimated 60,000 Dutch migrants, their Australian adventure began in the Bonegilla migrant camp. Professor Dr. Bruce Pennay is affiliated with Charles Sturt University and knows a lot about post-war immigration. He says that, thanks to protests by the Dutch and Italians, the living conditions and food in the camp improved.

Published 21 November 2022 at 8:50am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For the 75th anniversary, there will be a special program in Bonegilla from November 21 to 28.
Click here for more information

LUISTER OOK

'De familie Smits keerde 70 jaar na emigratie naar Australië terug naar migrantenkamp in Bonegilla'

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Football/ 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Sports journalist Jaap de Groot about the Dutch soccer team: “We don't have a real goal scorer at the moment”

Hollandse Hoogte

Reactions to ruling in MH17 trial

Konstancija Brundzaite presents a gift to Arthur Calwell, Minister for Immigration, 1947.

The arrival of the 'Beautiful Balts'

Murmuration V by Dutch artist Johannes Bosgra

'Dutch starlings dance at Bondi Beach'