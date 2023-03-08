This interview is in Dutch.
“Above all, it's a very nice story about friendship”
Acteur Maarten Heijmans speelt mee in het stuk 'A Little Life', te zien tijdens het Adelaide Festival 2023. Credit: Malou Helder
The International Theater Amsterdam (ITA), formerly known as Toneelgroep Amsterdam, plays during the Adelaide Festival. Actors like Ramsey Nasr, Hans Kesting and Maarten Heijmans play in 'A Little Life'. The play is in Dutch, while the audience is mainly Australian. Our reporter Malou Helder asked Maarten Heijmans how that works and what his first impression are of Australia.
