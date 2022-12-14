SBS Dutch

'Ambushed police officers didn't stand a chance'

A composite image of the slain police officers

Constables Matthew Arnold (right) and Rachel McCrow were responding to a call for a missing person when confronted by a "hail of gunshots" at a remote Queensland property. Source: Supplied / Queensland Police

Published 14 December 2022 at 1:07pm
By Paulien Roessink
On Monday, six people were shot dead at a remote Queensland estate. The victims are two police officers, a neighbor, and three people who are said to be responsible for the ambush. The drama took place west of Brisbane.

This report is partly in Dutch and English.
