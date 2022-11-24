'Anne from Scheveningen started working as a translator at the Bonegilla Hospital when she was 17'
Anne Hawker (nee Verloop) arrived at the age of 16 in Bonegilla, from the Netherlands (1952). When 17, she started working at the Bonegilla Hospital. Credit: Anne Hawker
Published 25 November 2022 at 10:41am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anne Hawker (maiden name Verloop) arrived in Bongilla with her parents and brother in 1952. She was 16 years old at the time. After three weeks, she left the migrant camp on her own to work at the Jindera Hotel. A few months later, she returned to Bonegilla for a job as a translator at the hospital.
Published 25 November 2022 at 10:41am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share