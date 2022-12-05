Anneke's painting 'The Promotion' wins Napier Waller Art Prize 2022 and Public's Choice

2022 Napier Waller Art Prize winner Anneke Jamieson. Credit: David Whittaker
Published 6 December 2022 at 10:02am, updated 2 hours ago at 2:06pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In June, Anneke Jamieson's artwork 'The Promotion' was chosen by a jury as the winner of the Napier Waller Art Prize 2022. At the end of last month, she also won the Public's Choice! The retired Major found it hard to combine her career in the army with motherhood, and that's what she wanted to show on the canvas.
Published 6 December 2022 at 10:02am, updated 2 hours ago at 2:06pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share