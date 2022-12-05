SBS Dutch

Anneke's painting 'The Promotion' wins Napier Waller Art Prize 2022 and Public's Choice

2022 Napier Waller Art Prize - Winner Anneke Jamieson

2022 Napier Waller Art Prize winner Anneke Jamieson. Credit: David Whittaker

Published 6 December 2022
By Paulien Roessink
Available in other languages

In June, Anneke Jamieson's artwork 'The Promotion' was chosen by a jury as the winner of the Napier Waller Art Prize 2022. At the end of last month, she also won the Public's Choice! The retired Major found it hard to combine her career in the army with motherhood, and that's what she wanted to show on the canvas.

