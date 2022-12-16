SBS Dutch

Apple and speculaas trifle; the dream dessert for a Dutch Ozzie Christmas!

SBS Dutch

Elena Duggan, won of MasterChef Australia season 8, 2016

Elena Duggan is proud of her Dutch heritage. Credit: Elene Duggan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2022 at 8:22am, updated 36 minutes ago at 8:25am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Chef Elena Duggan, winner of MasterChef Australia in 2016, is proud of her Dutch roots. We asked her about her connection to the Netherlands and she shares her favourite Dutch Ozzie Christmas dessert; an apple and speculaas trifle.

Published 17 December 2022 at 8:22am, updated 36 minutes ago at 8:25am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This interview is in English.

Curious about Elena's Dutch Aussie Christmas recipe? Below you'll find your shopping list and description.

Apple and Speculaas Trifle
Serves 8
15 mins, then overnight, then 15mins to serve

Ingredients
  • 250g mascarpone
  • 150g whipping cream
  • 150g Speculaas spread/ paste
  • 8 Dutch almond fingers
  • 250g calvados/ apple liqueur/ apple kombucha/ apple juice
  • 4 green apples, finely diced
  • 1/2tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 1/4tsp cinnamon
  • 50g caster sugar
  • 500g apple juice
  • 3 tsp gelatin powder
  • 8 Speculaas biscuits
  • 500g thick Custard
Method
  • Prepare elements ahead of time and keep separate for ease of plating up when ready to serve.
  • For the jelly, in a medium bowl, combine gelatin powder in 1/4 of the juice and mix well. Meanwhile, heat up remaining juice in the microwave or on the stove until hot but not boiling. Pour hot juice into cold juice/gelatin mixture. Stir until gelatin powder has dissolved. Pour jelly into the desired container/mould and allow it to set overnight in the fridge. Dice or spoon up as desired.
  • Whip the mascarpone and cream in a bowl until soft peaks, and fold Speculaas paste through until just combined. Store in an airtight container or refrigerated piping bag.
  • Soak almond fingers in desired drink liquid for at least two hours in an airtight container in the fridge.
  • For the apple compote, place vanilla, cinnamon, sugar, and diced apples in a small saucepan over low heat, simmer until just collapsing and syrupy. If you'd prefer at this point you could blitz into a food processor for a smoother consistency.
  • When ready to serve, layer each element into single serve glasses so that each layer is visible, finally spoon custard and crumble Speculass biscuit over the top.
Dietary notes:
To make this gluten free, leave out the speculaas spread, and swap out the traditional speculaas for gluten-free shortbread and add extra spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, aniseed, white pepper and coriander, ginger, cardamom and mace) to the apple compote and mascarpone for cream a similarly nostalgic flavour and texture.

Merry Christmas!
Share

Latest podcast episodes

De interruptie microfoon in de plenaire zaal van de Tweede Kamer

“There are a lot of complaints about the atmosphere in parliament”

A composite image of the slain police officers

'Ambushed police officers didn't stand a chance'

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup: 'Argentines sell their house to get to Qatar'

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina

FIFA World Cup: The Netherlands loses a heart-pounding battle with Argentina due to penalties