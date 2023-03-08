Astrids Boekencast: De Beesten

Astrids Boekencast: De BeestenPlay15:52 Credit: Astrid van SchoonackerGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.53MB) Astrid van Schoonacker is a teacher, author and a 'boekenwurm'. In the podcast series 'Astrids Boekencast', she explains which Dutch books are really worth making time for. Episode 17: 'De Beesten' by Gijs Wilbrink.This series is in Dutch.LISTEN TO MORE EPISODESAstrids BoekencastShareLatest podcast episodesListen back: broadcast Wednesday March 8, 2023“Above all, it's a very nice story about friendship”Australian rental market crisis: how do we get out of this?Listen back: broadcast Saturday March 4, 2023