Astrids Boekencast: De Beesten

Het boek De Beesten van Gijs Wilbrink

Credit: Astrid van Schoonacker

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Astrid van Schoonacker is a teacher, author and a 'boekenwurm'. In the podcast series 'Astrids Boekencast', she explains which Dutch books are really worth making time for. Episode 17: 'De Beesten' by Gijs Wilbrink.

This series is in Dutch.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES

Astrids Boekencast

Share

Latest podcast episodes

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday March 8, 2023

De Nederlandse acteur Maarten Heijmans , 07/03/2023, in Adelaide

“Above all, it's a very nice story about friendship”

rental market

Australian rental market crisis: how do we get out of this?

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Saturday March 4, 2023