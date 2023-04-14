Astrid's Boekencast: De revolutie van Pelle

Boek De Revolutie van Pelle

Credit: Astrid van Schoonacker

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Astrid van Schoonacker is a teacher, author and a 'boekenwurm'. In the podcast series 'Astrids Boekencast', she explains which Dutch books are really worth making time for. Episode 18: 'De revolutie van Pelle' by Conny Braam.

This series is in Dutch.
MORE EPISODES

Astrids Boekencast

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dutch Courier feest.jpg

The Dutch Courier is celebrating: 50+3 years anniversary!

King Charles III coronation

Details of coronation ceremony for King Charles III released

SBS Dutch

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Canada Flag

'The first Canadians came here as political prisoners in 1938'