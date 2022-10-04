'At the kermis, I always checked out the gebakskraam first'

Click to check Nicole's recipe for Obliewafels in English.
Credit: Nicole Holten / The Dutch Table
Published 4 October 2022 at 4:35pm, updated 5 October 2022 at 10:26am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Wijnballen, kaneelstokken, nougat, fairy floss and oliebollen. These are just a few examples of delicacies that you can buy at a Dutch kermis. With Nicole Holten, who has a blog about Dutch food, we are talking about (the food at) the kermis.
