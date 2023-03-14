This story is a mix of Dutch language and English.
AUKUS submarine plans launched in the United States
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden Source: AAP
Within four years Australia will be hosting rotational deployments of submarines from the United States and the United Kingdom in Perth, as part of one of the most ambitious defence undertakings in the nation’s history. Leaders from Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom made the joint announcement in response to the intensifying undersea arms contest with Beijing in the Indo-Pacific.
