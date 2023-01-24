Australia Day celebration on January 26 remains painful and problematic for many First Nations people

Invasion Day Rally January 26

TOPSHOT - People take part in an "Invasion Day" rally on Australia Day in Melbourne on January 26, 2018. Source: AFP / PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images

January 26 is a difficult day for many Indigenous communities. It reminds them of violence and the destruction of their culture. For some, Australia Day, which is currently being held on this date, is a day of celebrations, but the call to change this date is getting louder.

This story is a mix of Dutch language and English.
