This story is a mix of Dutch language and English.
Australia Day celebration on January 26 remains painful and problematic for many First Nations people
TOPSHOT - People take part in an "Invasion Day" rally on Australia Day in Melbourne on January 26, 2018. Source: AFP / PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images
January 26 is a difficult day for many Indigenous communities. It reminds them of violence and the destruction of their culture. For some, Australia Day, which is currently being held on this date, is a day of celebrations, but the call to change this date is getting louder.
Share