This interview is in English.
Australian rental market crisis: how do we get out of this?
Đánh giá về thị trường bất động sản cho thuê ở Úc và 10 quốc gia khác Credit: APP
Yesterday, the Australian Reserve Bank raised interest rates again. Not only home owners are affected, tenants are too. It's hard to find a decent rental property, rents are very high and as a tenant you can get easily evicted when the house needs to be sold. The rental market is a mess. How did we let this happen, and how do we get out of this rental crisis? We asked Leo Patterson Ross of Tenants' Union New South Wales.
Share