Australian rental market crisis: how do we get out of this?

rental market

Credit: APP

Yesterday, the Australian Reserve Bank raised interest rates again. Not only home owners are affected, tenants are too. It's hard to find a decent rental property, rents are very high and as a tenant you can get easily evicted when the house needs to be sold. The rental market is a mess. How did we let this happen, and how do we get out of this rental crisis? We asked Leo Patterson Ross of Tenants' Union New South Wales.

This interview is in English.
