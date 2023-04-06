Celebrating Easter like the Dutch: bread bunnies and paasstol

Celebrating Easter like the Dutch: bread bunnies and paasstolPlay05:52 Credit: Nicole Holten / The Dutch TableGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.96MB) We'll discuss some yummy Dutch Easter traditions with Nicole Holten from the Dutch Table.This interview is in Dutch.View Nicole's Paasstol recipe in English here. Do you want to make the bunny bread? Click here. ShareLatest podcast episodes“Only a small group that has involuntarily lost Dutch citizenship can benefit from this”Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, April 1, 2023Wanted: Dutch people in Australia with Dutch type CAAListen back: broadcast Wednesday, March 29, 2023