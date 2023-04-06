Celebrating Easter like the Dutch: bread bunnies and paasstol

Broodhaasje pasen

Credit: Nicole Holten / The Dutch Table

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

We'll discuss some yummy Dutch Easter traditions with Nicole Holten from the Dutch Table.

This interview is in Dutch.

View Nicole's Paasstol recipe in English
here
.
Do you want to make the bunny bread? Click
here.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dutch and Australian passport - Nederlandse en Asutralische paspoort

“Only a small group that has involuntarily lost Dutch citizenship can benefit from this”

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, April 1, 2023

Das menschliche Gehirn wird immer noch erforscht

Wanted: Dutch people in Australia with Dutch type CAA

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, March 29, 2023