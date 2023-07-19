“Charging your battery is an essential part of performance”

Marleen Veldhuis

Marleen Veldhuis gaf begin april 2023 een presentatie bij Dutchlink in Sydney over het onderwerp mentaal fit zijn. Credit: Facebookpagina Dutchlink

In recent years, there are more and more discussions about mental health. Former top swimmer and Olympic champion Marleen Veldhuis, says that in order to be mentally fit, it's important to balance the use of your energy. In a workshop, she also focuses on recognising a burnout, and ways to boost your energy levels.

This interview is in Dutch.
