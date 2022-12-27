SBS Dutch

'Citizenship ceremonies no longer mandatory on Australia Day'

Citizenship Ceremony

Source: AAP

Published 28 December 2022 at 8:58am
By Finn McHugh, Claire Slattery
Presented by Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Municipalities are no longer forced to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day. Federal Labor has canceled a decision by the former coalition government about this.

Some Melbourne municipalities had decided to stop holding the ceremonies on Australia Day, out of respect for Indigenous communities. With the changes, it will be possible for municipalities to hold the ceremonies in the six days around January 26.
