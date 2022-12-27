'Citizenship ceremonies no longer mandatory on Australia Day'

Some Melbourne municipalities had decided to stop holding the ceremonies on Australia Day, out of respect for Indigenous communities. With the changes, it will be possible for municipalities to hold the ceremonies in the six days around January 26.
