Cynthia had to leave her daughter (1) and husband behind in Brisbane, due to visa problems

Cynthia Chikonyora (Lutjeboer) en haar gezin

Cynthia Chikonyora en haar gezin, in vrolijkere tijden in Australië Credit: Cynthia Chikonyora

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Cynthia Chikonyora-Lutjeboer (29) applied for her third WHV during the COVID-19 pandemic, but her application was never processed. Meanwhile she had a baby and got married, and reported the changes to her situation to government. When she applied for a partner visa, she heard that she had to leave the country within a couple of days due to visa problems. Cynthia went back to the Netherlands, but was unable to take her 1-year-old daughter and husband with her. She hopes that, with sharing her story, she can save others from this heartbreaking situation.

This interview is in Dutch.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

dutch aussie apaaled politics turnbull aug 2018

“My favourite Dutch word is gezellig”

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Saturday February 18, 2023

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday February 15, 2023

Dutchman Tjerk Slagman (right) can ride his bike again. In juni 2021 he suffered spinal cord injury due to a dirt bike accident, and got told by doctors he could never walk again.

'I now work in healthcare and help people with spinal cord injuries to get out of bed'