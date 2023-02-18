This interview is in Dutch.
Cynthia had to leave her daughter (1) and husband behind in Brisbane, due to visa problems
Cynthia Chikonyora en haar gezin, in vrolijkere tijden in Australië Credit: Cynthia Chikonyora
Cynthia Chikonyora-Lutjeboer (29) applied for her third WHV during the COVID-19 pandemic, but her application was never processed. Meanwhile she had a baby and got married, and reported the changes to her situation to government. When she applied for a partner visa, she heard that she had to leave the country within a couple of days due to visa problems. Cynthia went back to the Netherlands, but was unable to take her 1-year-old daughter and husband with her. She hopes that, with sharing her story, she can save others from this heartbreaking situation.
