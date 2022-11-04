SBS Dutch

'The connection between the Dutch and Australian soccer goes back 130 years'

The Morely Windmills Soccer Club in Embleton (WA) was founded in 1950 by Dutch emigrants, and still has a clear link with the Netherlands in terms of name and colours.

The Morely Windmills Soccer Club in Embleton (WA) was founded in 1950 by Dutch emigrants, and still has a clear link with the Netherlands in terms of name and colours.

Published 5 November 2022 at 7:51am, updated 5 November 2022 at 8:20am
By Paulien Roessink
In the 40s, 50s and 60s, Dutch migrants started many Dutch community groups and sport clubs in Australia. The most popular sport among the Dutch was soccer. Author Adam Muyt researched the influences of Dutch migrants on Australian football.

Would you like to know more about the history of Dutch soccer in Australia? Join the free Facebook group
Clogball: the Dutch and soccer in Australia
by Adam Muyt.
