The Morely Windmills Soccer Club in Embleton (WA) was founded in 1950 by Dutch emigrants, and still has a clear link with the Netherlands in terms of name and colours.
Published 5 November 2022 at 7:51am, updated 5 November 2022 at 8:20am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
In the 40s, 50s and 60s, Dutch migrants started many Dutch community groups and sport clubs in Australia. The most popular sport among the Dutch was soccer. Author Adam Muyt researched the influences of Dutch migrants on Australian football.
