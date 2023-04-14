Details of coronation ceremony for King Charles III released

King Charles III will travel to the coronationin a new, more modern carriage that was built in Australia. Credit: AAP

New details have been released about the much anticipated coronation ceremony for King Charles in London next month. The grand procession has been shortened and some other elements also scaled back, in what many say is a bid to respect the current cost of living crisis. But there will still be plenty of pomp and ceremony, with much of the traditional regalia set to make an appearance, including a royal coach built right here in Australia.

