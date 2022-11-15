'Dutch starlings dance at Bondi Beach'

SBS Dutch

Murmuration V by Dutch artist Johannes Bosgra

Murmuration V by Dutch artist Johannes Bosgra Credit: Johannes Bosgra

Published 15 November 2022 at 4:18pm, updated 16 November 2022 at 11:35am
By Paulien Roessink
The Head On Photo Festival in Bondi Beach (NSW) features the work of a number of Dutch photographers. One of the exhibitions is Murmuration by Johannes Bosgra. He took an extraordinary series of photos of starlings dancing in the blue Frisian sky. We called Johannes to hear more about this series.

This interview is in Dutch.

Want to know more about Van Johannes Bosgra?
Click here

The Head On Photo Festival is on until the 4th of December. For more info click
here
.
