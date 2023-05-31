"Each of those medals represent the sacrifices he made and obviously the danger that comes with military service"

The Medals Of Hendrik Brouwer – Presented to his grandson Petty Officer Kevin Robert Hendrik Brouwer in May 2023.jpg

The Medals Of Hendrik Brouwer, presented to his grandson Petty Officer Kevin Robert Hendrik Brouwer, in May 2023 Credit: Kevin Brouwer

Hendrik Brouwer was employed in the Royal Dutch Navy from 1937 to 1947. He served during the Second World War and received several awards. After his grandfather's death, Kevin Brouwer, who worked in the Royal Australian Navy for 13 years, wondered what exactly these medals meant, and whether the set was complete.

By chance, he came into contact with Lieutenant Colonel Peter Burgerhout, the Dutch Defence Attaché in Australia. Thanks to his help, Hendrik Brouwer posthumously received a new complete set of honorary medals, early this May. Kevin had the honour of receiving it on behalf of his late grandfather.
Portrait photo of Kevin Brouwer, taken in Pitt st Sydney Australia in 1943.jpg
Portrait photo of Kevin Brouwer, taken in Pitt St, Sydney, in 1943 Credit: Kevin Brouwer
HrMs Tromp returning to Sydney to undergo repairs to extensive battle damage sustained during the Battle of the Badung Strait in 1942.jpg
HrMs Tromp returning to Sydney, to undergo repairs to extensive battle damage, sustained during the Battle of the Badung Strait, in 1942 Credit: Kevin Brouwer
