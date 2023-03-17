This story is a mix of Dutch language and English.
Energy bills to rise by 20% to 30% in parts of Australia
The gas industry has been put on notice by the federal government over fears of a supply shortage Source: Pixabay / pixabay images
Australian households and businesses have been warned to brace themselves for a difficult, expensive winter. Because in July, electricity prices could rise by up to 30% in some parts of the east coast. Government intervention could alleviate some, but not all, of the pain.
Share