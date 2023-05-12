Eurovision Song Contest: Australia through to final, Sweden still top favorite

A man with long hair singing in a car on a stage

Perth band Voyager is representing Australia at Eurovision 2023. Source: AAP / Martin Meissner/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest are over; the Netherlands is out, Australia is through to the final. Now that all acts are known, we will call Eurovision expert Tim Dekkers again to talk about the aftermath of the elimination of the Netherlands, among other things.

This interview is in Dutch.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will take place from Tuesday, May 9 to Saturday, May 13 in Liverpool, and will be broadcast live by SBS in Australia:

LIVE, in the early morning, on SBS and SBS On Demand
Grand Final — Sunday, May 14 at 5:00am AEST

The broadcasts are also coming to SBS On Demand:
Grand Final: available online at 3:00pm AEST on Sunday, May 14

The Eurovision Song Contest will also be broadcast prime time on by SBS:
Semi final 1 — Friday, May 12 at 7:30pm AEST **MET NETHERLANDS**
Semi final 2 — Saturday, May 13 at 7:30pm AEST ** WITH AUSTRALIA**
Grand Final — Sunday, May 14 at 7:30pm AEST
ALSO LISTEN TO

Eurovisie Songfestival: Haalt Nederland de finale?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Light Lilies - Noa Haim and Adriaan de Man - Botanica 2023

Dutch art at Botanica Festival Brisbane

Sustainability duurzaamheid

'The negative messages that people associate with climate change, and what we can do, must change'

sbs dutch.jpg

Listen back: broadcast Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Police Commissioner Shane Patton at the Yoorrook Justice Commission

Victorian Police sorry for historic treatment of Indigenous people