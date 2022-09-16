SBS Dutch

Everybody's Oma goes international on World Alzheimer's Day

The Film Everybody's Oma premiered at the Sydney Film Festival

The Film Everybody's Oma premiered at the Sydney Film Festival, 11/06/2022

Published 17 September 2022 at 8:07am
By Paulien Roessink
Everybody's Oma goes international! From Wednesday 21 September, on World Alzheimer's Day, the film can be streamed worldwide, for two weeks. Film maker Jason van Genderen, who documented the Alzheimer's process of his Dutch mother Hendrika, is also speaking with film festivals overseas. An exciting reason to catch up with Jason.

Oma Appelsauce
Over 140,000 people have followed the adventures of the cheerful and Dutch born Hendrika 'Oma' van Genderen, Jason, his wife Megan and their children, via the Facebook page
Oma Appelsauce
.

The family went viral in early 2020, thanks to a video showing how the family
transformed their house into a Coles supermarket
, so that Oma could continue to do her shopping during lockdown. After this success, and an overwhelmingly amount of responses, more videos starring Oma followed. The videos were funny and touching, but also confronting and heartbreaking. They got responses from around the world, including from people who recognized the situation. Jason then decided to turn his journey with Oma into a film.

Oma passed away on February 17, 2022 at the age of 89.
Everybody's Oma
The film Everybody's Oma premiered in June at the Sydney Film Festival and was screened in cinemas across Australia in August.





