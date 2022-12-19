FIFA World Cup: Argentina wins World Cup, Messi parallels with Maradona

This interview is in Dutch.
Messi, enfim, ergue a taça: Argentina é tricampeã mundial. Credit: AP
Published 19 December 2022 at 7:21pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France was a real fight, with leading roles for favourites Messi and Mbappé. Argentina won the cup, by scoring more penalties during the shoot out. Sports journalist Jaap de Groot is looking back at the tournament in Qatar, and also criticises the KNVB and the Dutch national coach Louis van Gaal.
Published 19 December 2022 at 7:21pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share