SBS Dutch

FIFA World Cup: Argentina wins World Cup, Messi parallels with Maradona

SBS Dutch

Football World Cup in Qatar

Messi, enfim, ergue a taça: Argentina é tricampeã mundial. Credit: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2022 at 7:21pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France was a real fight, with leading roles for favourites Messi and Mbappé. Argentina won the cup, by scoring more penalties during the shoot out. Sports journalist Jaap de Groot is looking back at the tournament in Qatar, and also criticises the KNVB and the Dutch national coach Louis van Gaal.

Published 19 December 2022 at 7:21pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This interview is in Dutch.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Elena Duggan, won of MasterChef Australia season 8, 2016

Apple and speculaas trifle; the dream dessert for a Dutch Ozzie Christmas!

De interruptie microfoon in de plenaire zaal van de Tweede Kamer

“There are a lot of complaints about the atmosphere in parliament”

A composite image of the slain police officers

'Ambushed police officers didn't stand a chance'

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup: 'Argentines sell their house to get to Qatar'