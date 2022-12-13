SBS Dutch

FIFA World Cup: 'Argentines sell their house to get to Qatar'

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 13: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after the 3-0 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Published 14 December 2022 at 9:06am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Sports journalist Jaap de Groot saw how Lionel Messi once again played an important role on the Argentinian side. Qatar is now overrun by Argentines, some even sold their homes to be there.

This interview is in Dutch.
WK VOETBAL: Nederland verliest bloedstollende strijd met Agentinië door penalties

