FIFA World Cup: exclusive interview with Ruud Gullit

Soccer - Gullit says plastic pitches destroying Dutch football

Published 9 December 2022 at 2:00pm, updated 2 hours ago at 2:07pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
The Dutch national soccer teamn is internationally not a topic of conversation. “But as long as we keep going, who cares?” , says former international Ruud Gullit in an interview with Jaap de Groot, exclusive to SBS Dutch. He also praises the Socceroos' performance against Argentina.

This interview is in Dutchy.
LUISTER OOK

WK VOETBAL: 'Van Gaal heeft het strijdplan voor Messi al klaar'

