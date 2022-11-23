SBS Dutch

FIFA World Cup: Why does every match have so much extra playing time?

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Players shake hands after the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Source: Reuters

Published 23 November 2022 at 1:57pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Straight after the match France - Australia, we called sports journalist Jaap de Groot in Qatar. We discussed the loss of the Socceroos and the training of 'Oranje' after their victory on Senegal. Jaap also explains why many matches get so much extra play time added.

This interview is in Dutch.
