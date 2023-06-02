Former national coach John Bestebroer wants to organize a sitting volleyball competition in Australia

Real estate tycoon and national volleyball coach. Not many people have these two jobs on their resume, but Melbourne-based John Bestebroer does. Under his leadership, the Dutch women team won bronze at the Paralympics in 2008. Since then, he has introduced the sport in several countries. So it's no surprise that he is now trying to put sitting volleyball on the map in Australia. Just in time for the 2032 Paralympics in Brisbane.

This interview is in Dutch.
