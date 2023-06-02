This interview is in Dutch.
Former national coach John Bestebroer wants to organize a sitting volleyball competition in Australia
John Bestebroer in actie als bondscoach van het Nederlands dames zitvolleybal team. Credit: John Bestebroer
Real estate tycoon and national volleyball coach. Not many people have these two jobs on their resume, but Melbourne-based John Bestebroer does. Under his leadership, the Dutch women team won bronze at the Paralympics in 2008. Since then, he has introduced the sport in several countries. So it's no surprise that he is now trying to put sitting volleyball on the map in Australia. Just in time for the 2032 Paralympics in Brisbane.
Share