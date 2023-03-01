Fruit nets and the effect on bees: “It's like we would only eat mushrooms"

apple tree wit net.jpg

Credit: Malou Helder

The Australian summer has officially come to an end, which means it's almost time to pick the apples and pears from the trees. To stop intrusive birds, fruit nets are often hung over the trees. But these nets are not always good for honeybees. Katja Hoogendoorn is a researcher for the school of agriculture, food and wine in Adelaide and explains the situation to SBS Dutch reporter Malou Helder.

This interview is in Dutch.

Do you live on Kangaroo Island and think you've seen a Green Carpenter Bee? Let us know and we will pass it on to Dr. Katja Hoogendoorn. More information about this bee can be found at
the Wheen Bee Foundation website
.
