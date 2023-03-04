“On average, an area of two football fields of seagrass disappears every half hour”

Renske Jongen tussen het zeegras

Credit: Renske Jongen

Renske Jongen is currently doing her PhD at the University of Sydney. She is researching seagrass there. After all, the seagrass is not doing well. On average, an area of two football fields disappears every half hour. This is worrying, because seagrass is an important habitat and food source for many other marine animals. Through tests, Renske is looking at whether microorganisms can help seagrass endure stressful situations.

