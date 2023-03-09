This interview is in English.
''Here we can finally perform the show we always envisioned''
Voyager from WA, is representing Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, in May 2023. Ash Doodkorte (2nd left) is the drummer of the band. Credit: SBS
In two months, the pop metal band Voyager will rock the stage at the Eurovision Song Contest. With their song 'Promise', the Western Australians are taking a shot at victory. Drummer Ash Doodkorte explains how he taught himself drums, why the band would like to go to Eurovision, and talks about the Dutch food he loves - thanks to his Dutch grandparents.
