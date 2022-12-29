In memoriam: Jopie Witzand (1961-2022)

Jopie was born in 1961 in the Dutch city of Zeist. She lived most of her life in the Netherlands in Utrecht, where she also studied journalism. Over the years she lived and worked in different countries, including in a Kibbutch in Israel. After seeing many parts of Australia, she decided to settle in Melbourne in 1994. Shortly afterwards, in 1995, she started at SBS Dutch.



Yvon Davis (left) with Jopie Witzand. Jopie left SBS in 2013, to return in 2018. During her farewell broadcast on March 1, 2013, she said that she liked making the news bulletin the most.

