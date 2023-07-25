This interview is in English.
"In the next 10 years I would love to see women's football in Australia be fully professional"
The Australian national team in 1984 with second generation Dutchie Renaye Iserief (back row, middle right). Credit: Selby Collection
In the 1980s, players of the Australian women's football team had to pay to play, and were not allowed to keep their gold and green shirts. Renaye Iserief, an important player in the early years of the Matildas of Dutch heritage, is pleased with the progress in women's football, but hopes that in the next ten years it will become fully professional in Australia.
