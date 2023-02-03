'It's been really bad for three years, but everyone has kept their ears and eyes closed. '

Landscape view of a small town

Alice Springs CBD from Anzac Hill in Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Sunday, September 4, 2022. Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH

“There was always something happening, but it's been really bad over the past three years,” says Suzanne Visser, who has lived in Alice Springs for 23 years. The current problems are no surprise she says, but everyone has kept their ears and eyes closed. Suzanne herself investigated crime in her hometown and wrote a book about it, 'The Elephant's Tooth: Crime in Alice Springs'.

This interview is in Dutch.

More information about Suzanne's book can be found
here.
