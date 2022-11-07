SBS Dutch

Kelly's oma was the 100,000th Dutch migrant to Australia: “It made her feel special, she was very proud of it”

Adriana Zevenbergen, her husband Cornelis and two young children. Adriana was the 100,000th Dutch migrant arriving in Australia in 1958. The family arrived with the ship Johan van Oldebarnevelt in Melbourne.

Credit: Kelly Pendlebury

Published 8 November 2022 at 9:49am
By Paulien Roessink
Available in other languages

Adriana Zevenbergen arrived in Melbourne with her family in 1958, at the age of 27. She was the 100,000th Dutch migrant in Australia and was therefore fully put in the spotlight. She was proud of it and loved talking about it, says granddaughter Kelly Pendlebury.

